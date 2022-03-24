- Health A-Z
Ex-chief minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav has been re-admitted to Delhi All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Speaking to the news agency ANI, his son Tejashwi Yadav said, "Lalu Prasad Yadavji is undergoing treatment in AIIMS in Delhi. His creatinine level was 4.5 when he was in Ranchi. It increased to 5.1 when it was tested in Delhi. It reached 5.9 when tested again. So the infection is increasing."
The former Bihar chief minister, 73, was first shifted to AIIMS Delhi at around 9 pm on Tuesday after being referred by a medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, as his health condition deteriorated there.
The veteran politician is suffering from multiple ailments, including renal problems. "Prasad's creatinine level has increased to 4.6, which was earlier at 3.5. Blood sugar and blood pressure have been fluctuating. The sugar level is hovering between 150 and 200 mg/dl," said Dr. Vidyapati, who heads the seven-member team of doctors formed by RIMS to treat Prasad.
Veteran RJD leader is suffering from a severe kidney ailment, and according to the doctors, only 20-50 per cent of his kidney is functioning properly. Here are some of the warning symptoms of worsening kidney health that you should never ignore:
(With inputs from Agencies)
