Lalu Yadav's Health Worsens, Admitted To AIIMS With Severe Kidney And Heart Disease: 6 Warning Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Lalu Yadav's Health Worsens, Admitted To AIIMS With End Stage Kidney And Heart Failure: 6 Warning Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

"His creatinine level was 4.5 when he was in Ranchi. It increased to 5.1 when it was tested in Delhi. It reached 5.9 when tested again. So the infection is increasing," Lalu Yadav's son told the media.

Ex-chief minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav has been re-admitted to Delhi All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Speaking to the news agency ANI, his son Tejashwi Yadav said, "Lalu Prasad Yadavji is undergoing treatment in AIIMS in Delhi. His creatinine level was 4.5 when he was in Ranchi. It increased to 5.1 when it was tested in Delhi. It reached 5.9 when tested again. So the infection is increasing."

Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji is undergoing treatment in AIIMS, Delhi. His creatinine level was 4.5 when he was in Ranchi. It increased to 5.1 when it was tested in Delhi. It reached 5.9 when tested again. So the infection is increasing: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and son of Lalu Yadav pic.twitter.com/f1iMxN1vdX ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

The former Bihar chief minister, 73, was first shifted to AIIMS Delhi at around 9 pm on Tuesday after being referred by a medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, as his health condition deteriorated there.

The veteran politician is suffering from multiple ailments, including renal problems. "Prasad's creatinine level has increased to 4.6, which was earlier at 3.5. Blood sugar and blood pressure have been fluctuating. The sugar level is hovering between 150 and 200 mg/dl," said Dr. Vidyapati, who heads the seven-member team of doctors formed by RIMS to treat Prasad.

These Symptoms Can Tell You About Deteriorating Heart Health

Are you at risk of developing a critical heart ailment? Here are some of the warning symptoms that can tell you if you are suffering from any kind of heart-related issues:

Acute and unbearable chest pain. Difficulty in breathing. Pain in neck, jaw, and throat. Sudden pressure in the chest. Numbness and pain in arms or legs. Pain in the upper abdomen or back.

These Symptoms Can Tell You About Deteriorating Kidney Health

Veteran RJD leader is suffering from a severe kidney ailment, and according to the doctors, only 20-50 per cent of his kidney is functioning properly. Here are some of the warning symptoms of worsening kidney health that you should never ignore:

You may like to read

Unexplained weight loss. Swollen ankle, feet, or hands (this usually happens due to water retention). Extreme fatigue or tiredness. Blood coming out with urine. The onset of insomnia or difficulty in sleeping. Skin irritation or itchiness.

(With inputs from Agencies)