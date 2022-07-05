Lalu Yadav Health Updates: Former Bihar CM's Health Deteriorates, Doctors Fear Multiple Organ Failure

Lalu Yadav Health Updates: Former Bihar CM's Health Deteriorates, Doctors Fear Multiple Organ Failure

Speaking to the media, the hospital authorities said, "He has been brought here with complaints of many symptoms, which relate to his shoulder injury and other diseases which he suffers from, including kidney problems."

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav has been hospitalised after his health deteriorated. the RJD president is currently in the ICU of a private hospital in Patna, according to an official of the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. at the Paras hospital in Patna. According to the sources, Yadav was admitted to the hospital a day after he fractured his shoulder. Hospital sources have also informed that the doctors are fearing that the former CM has suffered multiple organ failures and that many of his vital organs have stopped working.

In a statement, the hospital said that the RJD supremo is in the intensive care unit (ICU), but he is responding well to the medicines. It further said that it would be premature to speculate whether Yadav needs to be referred to a better facility in Delhi. Prasad, who stays at the residence allotted to his wife in her capacity as an ex-CM, had on Sunday tripped on the stairs and fractured his right shoulder.

Speaking to the media, the hospital authorities said, "He has been brought here with complaints of many symptoms, which relate to his shoulder injury and other diseases which he suffers from, including kidney problems."

(With inputs from Agencies)