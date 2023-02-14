Lagaan Actor Javed Khan Amrohi Dies of Lung Failure In Mumbai

Javed Khan Amrohi was suffering from breathing ailments and was bedridden for the past one year.

Bollywood veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi, best known for his roles in films like Lagaan and Chak De India, died on Tuesday due to lung failure at a hospital in Mumbai. He was in his early 70s. According to the medical reports, the actor was suffering from breathing ailments and was bedridden for the past 1 year.

Speaking to the media, filmmaker Ramesh Talwar said, initially the actor was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home in suburban Mumbai. "He passed away at the hospital around 1 pm as both his lungs failed," he added.

Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai's demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. 💔💐 Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai 🙏🏽#Nukkadd#Lagaan, and so on and so forth. pic.twitter.com/FpV17XMRO8 Danish Husain (@DanHusain) February 14, 2023

In a statement, the family of the actor said, 'Javed Khan was admitted to Surya Nursing Home, Santacruz, where he breathed his last. His both lungs had failed. On Tuesday at 6.30 pm the supurde-e-khak ceremony was performed at Oshiwara cemetery'.

The actor is survived by a son and a daughter.

Lung Failure: What Causes It?

Lung failure, also known as acute respiratory failure is a chronic health condition that collapses the lungs, obstructs the breathing process, and thus leads to death.

Acute respiratory failure occurs when the lungs are not releasing enough oxygen into the blood, preventing the organs from functioning properly. The condition can also occur when the lungs are not able to remove or filter carbon dioxide from the blood.

Symptoms of Acute Respiratory Failure

The condition is marked by some signs and symptoms that one needs to know:

Trouble in breathing Change in the colour of the lips Drowsiness or fatigue Rapid breathing Confusion Blurred vision Headaches