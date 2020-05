With the easing of covid-19 lockdown restrictions, one major cause of concern is the spread of the disease. Offices are now reopening and so are shops. All establishments now use air conditioners and keep their doors and windows closed. Many people also think that preventing outside air from coming in by shutting doors and windows will keep them safe from the novel coronavirus. But this is a misconception. Researchers have found that the lack of adequate ventilation in many indoor environments, be it your workplace or home, increases the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19. This is a cause of worry and people must take care to keep their premises properly ventilated. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 1,73,763 as death toll reaches 4,971

A new at the University of Surrey says that preventing airborne transmission of COVID-19 should be the next front of the battle against the virus. This was published in the City and Environment Interaction.

Stagnant air increases risk of infection

According to researchers, improving indoor ventilation is an important step for reducing the risk of infection. “However, more must be done to recognise and understand the airborne transmission of COVID-19 and similar viruses, to minimise the build-up of virus-laden air in places typically containing high densities of people,” they said. According to them, COVID-19, like many viruses, is less than 100 mn in size but expiratory droplets (from people who have coughed or sneezed) contain water, salts and other organic material, along with the virus itself. Also Read - COVID 19 transmission: Don’t let this infection in through your eyes

They also noted that as the water content from the droplets evaporates, the microscopic matter becomes small and light enough to stay suspended in the air. Over time, the concentration of the virus will build-up, increasing the risk of infection. This is particularly true if the air is stagnant like in many indoor environments.

Improve building ventilation, say experts

The study highlights improving building ventilation as a possible route to tackling indoor transmission of Covid-19. There is an urgent need to acknowledge the airborne spread of COVID-19 inside built spaces under eased movement restrictions. Discussions are also needed on the potential steps that can be taken to control it.

Know what to do

It is not that difficult to ensure proper ventilation of your space. You can easily let in fresh, natural air to increase the airflow within a building and banish pollutants and pathogens from the air. Open the doors and windows once in a while and install exhaust fans if this is not possible. Plan for air vents in closed spaces like bathrooms and kitchens. Most offices have fans and duct systems to remove stale, dusty, polluted air and replace it with fresh, clean air throughout the building.

Air conditioners can also purify air by drawing out pollen, dust and mould spores. But for the indoor air to be virus-free, you need to clean the filter regularly in your home AC. Even if you run the AC throughout the day, keep a small window open for some time at regular intervals. This will also ventilate the air in the room.