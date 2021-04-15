In a shocking incident, over 1000 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after taking a holy dip at the world’s biggest religious festival — Kumbh Mela on Wednesday. According to the officials, the virus was detected in more than 1,000 people in just 48 hours in the city of Haridwar, which is close to the holy where the Kumbh Mela is being observed. Also Read - Out of the tri-doshas, which are responsible for COVID-19 infection?

Lakhs Ignore COVID Concerns To Take Holy Dip

Throwing caution to the wind amid rising cases of coronavirus, lakhs of people congregated Wednesday on the ghats in Haridwar to take a dip in the Ganga during the third shahi snan of the Kumbh mela. Also Read - Can the coronavirus be transmitted through the air?

Over 13.5 lakh people, including sadhus from 13 akhadas, had bathed in the Ganga up to a little before sunset, the office of the Inspector General of Police (Mela) Sanjay Gunjyal said.The `royal bath’ marked Mesh Sankranti and Baisakhi, and fell two days after a similar convergence of seers and other devotees for the second shahi snan – mammoth events where following social distancing norms appears almost impossible. Also Read - Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Tests COVID-19 Positive; Lucknow Among Worst Hit In Uttar Pradesh

“Our faith is the biggest thing for us. It is because of that strong belief that so many people have come here to take a dip in Ganga,” Siddharth Chakrapani, a member of one of the Kumbh Mela organising committees, told AFP. He further added, “They believe that Maa (mother) Ganga will save them from this pandemic.”

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the number of devotees at the third shahi snan – said to be the most important in a series of four — was much less than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Mesh Sankranti day during the last edition of the Kumbh mela in 2010, about 1.6 crore people bathed in the Ganga at Haridwar, an official said.

COVID Positivity Rate Of Nearly 4%

According to the officials, random tests among the sadhus at the akhadas have indicated a coronavirus positivity rate of nearly 4 per cent. So far, 19 of the 500 samples from the mela site have come back positive.

Sources also revealed that police personnel was seen distributing masks to everyone who was present in the mela, but social distancing norms were violated openly by the seers when they and their followers descended the steps at Har ki Pairi to wade into the river. No masks were worn by a large proportion of them.

Coronavirus Cases In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid cases this year on Wednesday with 1,953 people testing positive. Dehradun with 796 cases and Haridwar with 525 were the biggest contributors to the day’s tally followed by Nainital 205, Udham Singh Nagar 118, Almora 92, Pauri 79 and Tehri 78. Thirteen more coronavirus deaths were reported across the state.

Many seers had resisted undergoing Covid tests at the mela site, fearing they will be stopped from the coming shahi snans, an official said. Haridwar’s Chief Medical Officer Shambhu Kumar Jha said most of them agreed to go for the RT-PCR test once Wednesday’s snan was over. Private and government labs have been set up at 77 spots in the mela area, he said.