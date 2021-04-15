In a shocking incident over 1000 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after taking a holy dip at the world's biggest religious festival — Kumbh Mela on Wednesday. According to the officials the virus was detected in more than 1000 people in just 48 hours in the city of Haridwar which is close to the holy where the Kumbh Mela is being observed. Lakhs Ignore COVID Concerns To Take Holy Dip Throwing caution to the wind amid rising cases of coronavirus lakhs of people congregated Wednesday on the ghats in Haridwar to take a dip in the Ganga