Kraken Variant: 9 Distinct Symptoms And Other Things You Need to Know About XBB.1.5

XBB.1.5, aka the Kraken, is sweeping the United States and dodging immunity. Here is all you need to know about this new Omicron variant.

What makes COVID-19 the worst virus in the history of mankind? The power of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to mutate faster than what any scientists could ever think is possibly what is making COVID-19 pandemic a hard battle for healthcare faculties to fight. In the last two and a half years, the virus has mutated end-number of times -- and every time, it has come stronger than before. New variants and new sublineages were always a threat to the people as they were advanced in their nature and were immune to the vaccines which are the only tool to ward off the complications that the infected individual can experience.

COVID Virus Is Way Smarter Than We Think!

In the current times, China is in the grip of the highly infectious BF.7 Omicron variant, accounting for over 90 per cent of cases in the country. However, the variant is not so aggressive in nature and can be beaten by proper medical care. But, this is not it, the virus is smarter than we think! There is another variant that is wreaking havoc globally -- XBB.1.5 Omicron variant. According to the studies, this is the most transmissible COVID variant that is circulating in the environment right now.

In this article, we will take a close look at this highly transmissible Omicron sub-variant and understand its nature.

What Is Kraken Variant?

The XBB.1.5 is known by the name Kraken variant. It is currently the most dominant strain of COVID-19 globally, accounting for a maximum of cases in the USA, and other nearby parts. In recent weeks, the Kraken variant has swept the northeastern regions of the United States, leaving several hospitalized.

In a statement issued by the global health body -- The World Health Organization (WHO), they have deemed the XBB.1.5 variant, aka Kraken variant as the most transmissible version of the Omicron variant to date and also warned the countries that they must immediately consider recommending masks for risky situations, like flights, or any other enclosed places where people gather in.

What is making the Kraken variant so lethal in nature?

In studies, experts have stated that the worst feature that this new variant comes with is the ability to evade vaccine-induced immunity. This directly means that the ones who are fully vaccinated can also get infected by the virus XBB.1.5 variant.

Is it more dangerous than other variants that are circulating at the moment?

Yes, according to the WHO technical lead on COVID Maria Van Kerkhove, XBB.1.5 variant is the most transmissible variant of COVID at the moment. Kerkhove explains that an additional mutation in the spike protein of the variant is one plausible explanation behind the improved transmission rate of XBB.1.5.

Distinct Symptoms of Kraken Variant

Kraken variant, which is also known as the XBB.1.5 variant is currently triggering fresh cases in the United States. Here are some of the distinct signs and symptoms that are linked with this variant:

Sore throat Runny nose Congestion in the nostrils Chronic headache Fever, accompanied by chills Persistent cough Extreme fatigue Body aches, or muscle pain Nausea or vomiting

Should India Be Worried?

If we talk about India, Covid hospitalizations are ticking upward in some parts of the country, but are nowhere near their early 2022 peaks. The second wave in India, which was triggered by the highly infectious and dangerous Delta variant is not going to come back in the future, is what the experts are predicting. the reason being, the nature of the variant. Delta is so far the worst variant in the history of COVID virus attack. The variant hit the country at a time when most people were not vaccinated, and the nature of Delta was ferocious compared to others. The primary target organ of Delta was the lung. This is why most people suffered from breathing issues and developed severe lung diseases, including pneumonia. But, this is not the case in the Kraken or the XBB.1.5 variant. Therefore, there is no need to panic at the moment.

However, it is important that everyone must follow the safety protocols to stay safe from catching COVID virus. This is mainly because even though Indians may not witness a similar second wave-like situation, they are still at risk of getting infected. In a study, conducted by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) the XBB.1.5 subvariant is currently spreading 12.5 percent faster than other variants in the US.

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for 73% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in NYC. XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible form of COVID-19 that we know of to date and may be more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated or already had COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/1Ux8LNHwUu nychealthy (@nycHealthy) January 13, 2023

Another team of researchers has also stated that the virus is more likely to infect those who are vaccinated. The researchers say that the Kraken variant, aka XBB.1.5 variant is putting fully vaccinated people are higher risk than others.