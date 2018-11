Walnuts have an incredible amount of health and beauty benefits. They are jam-packed with essential nutrients which can be beneficial to improve your well-being as well as your skin and hair. We are not kidding here! The magnificent walnuts are loaded with omega 3 fatty acids and can help you to reduce your bad cholesterol and enhance your heart health and so on. Apart from that, it can also help you to get a glowing skin and lustrous hair. Yes, you have heard it right! You will be able to look ravishing if you eat these fantastic walnuts. They can help you to fight the signs of ageing, promote hair growth and so on. Here, we tell you why they are good for your skin and hair.

They can keep your skin moisturized: Dry skin can be annoying and embarrassing. It can be painful and cause itching. So, to help you to get rid of it. We have a magical solution for you. You will surely love it! You can opt for walnut oil which will help you to tackle dry skin and keep your skin supple. Walnuts are antioxidant in nature and can nourish your skin and help you to keep your skin healthy.

They can help you to slow down the ageing process: Those wrinkles, blemishes and fine lines can be worrisome. They can be irritating so to help you to slow down your ageing, we have a good option for you. You can eat walnuts. They are loaded with vitamin B and e which is an antioxidant and can help you to deal with free radicals which can cause damage to your cells.

They can help you to get strong and lustrous hair: Walnuts are jam-packed with potassium, omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids and can promote hair growth. So, apply walnut oil on your hair to make them strong and healthy.

They can prevent balding: According to studies, walnuts are rich in omega 3 fatty acids and applying walnut oil can prevent balding.