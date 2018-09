Have you ever eaten kiwis? If not, this is the right time to opt for this wonderful fruit. The wonderful fruit which is loaded with vitamins and antioxidants not only helps you to enhance your mood, manage your blood pressure, boost your immunity and lose weight. But, it also helps you to amplify your beauty. We are not kidding here! The exotic fruit can help you to dazzle and look youthful. Here, we unearth the beauty benefits of it.

It can help you to rejuvenate your skin: Kiwi is one of the natural ingredients which can make your skin supple. It is loaded with vitamins C and E and antioxidants and can revitalize your skin. It also contains dietary fibre and antioxidants due to which it is a good laxative and can help you to flush out toxins from your body and in turn you will enjoy a glowing skin. You can mash an avocado and kiwi, add honey to it and apply the paste on your face and wash it off after some time.

It can help you to keep your skin firm: When you age, your skin will start losing firmness. So, maintain the firmness, mash a kiwi and apply it on the face.

It can help you to control the excess sebum production: It is antioxidant in nature. So, if you wish to control the excess sebum protection. Take some kiwi pulp and mix with lemon juice and massage it on your face. Wash it off after some time.

It can help you to banish wrinkles: It is jam-packed with antioxidants which can help you to neutralize the free radicals that stop the process of regeneration and it can also delay your signs of ageing, wrinkles and dark spots. You can apply a paste of mashed kiwi and gram flour on your face and wash it off after some time. Do try it! it will help you to deal with those signs of ageing.