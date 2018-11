According to the Canadian study, the pollutant, nitric oxide, is connected with traffic pollution. As per lead researcher Lief Pagalan, and the faculty of health sciences at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, there is no cure for autism spectrum disorder that is why prevention plays a vital role. It is not easy to avoid air pollution since it is everywhere. So, efforts should be made to reduce air pollution.

Reportedly, according to the scientists, environmental factors play a role in the development of it, and those research studies are zeroing in on air pollution.

Reportedly, this Canadian study observed the children born in Vancouver from 2004 through 2009. The researchers examined the exposure to three common air pollutants: nitrogen dioxide; PM2.5 (tiny particles of combustion); and nitric oxide. Other factors such as child’s sex, the month and year of birth, the mother’s age and birthplace, city living, and income were also taken into consideration.

According to the study, only prenatal exposure to higher levels of nitric oxide appeared to increase odds for autism. From approximately 132,000 children whose records were examined amongst them 1 per cent was diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder by the age of 5. But, this study cannot prove air pollution causes autism, only that they are linked. The research did not focus on causal mechanisms but identifying environmental risk factors which can help prevent it.

Reportedly, these findings do not mean that other types of air pollutants or combinations of pollution aren’t potential triggers of autism and this is an area for further study. Thus, it not clear what leads to autism. Scientists haven’t fully understood the connection.

According to Thomas Frazier, chief science officer at Autism Speaks, an autism advocacy organization in the United States, even for nitric oxide, the effects are very small. Whether low exposure to nitric oxide will reduce the likelihood of autism spectrum disorder needs to be examined.