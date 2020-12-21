The COVID-19 pandemic is particularly dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. During the initial days of the pandemic experts saw that the elderly had a higher risk of dying from this viral disease. But as time went on they witnessed that many younger patients were also falling prey to this infection. To get to the bottom of this mystery researchers from the University of Maryland in the US evaluated around 67000 hospitalised COVID-19 patients in 613 hospitals across the country to determine the link between certain common patient characteristics and the risk of dying from COVID-19.