According to a new US research, those living in parts of the world, where the days are shorter and colder and drink more alcohol, are at a higher risk of liver disease. Yes, you have heard it right! The findings of this study are shocking! Read on to know more.

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh Division of Gastroenterology carried out a new study to investigate if living in colder, darker climates can lead to more alcohol consumption in people and what effect this may have on alcoholic cirrhosis. The researchers observed the connection between climate factors, alcohol consumption), the per cent of the population that drinks alcohol along with the rate of binge drinking.

The findings, published online in the journal Hepatology, suggested that the temperature and the number of daylight hours dropped, alcohol consumption had increased. Reportedly, according to the researchers, colder, darker days also contribute to binge drinking and a higher rate of alcoholic liver disease.

According to lead author Meritxell Ventura-Cots, PhD, it’s vital to highlight the many confounding factors. Drinking is also tied to depression, which worsens during winter months and when there is less sunlight.

Reportedly, according to Ramon Bataller, M.D., PhD, this is the first study that systematically demonstrates that worldwide and in America, in colder areas and areas with less sun, you have more drinking and more alcoholic cirrhosis.

Health factors that might worsen the effects of alcohol on the liver like viral hepatitis, obesity and smoking. Drinking alcohol for a longer period of time can give you a tough time. It can snatch away your peace and can put you at the risk of many diseases. It can hamper your professional and personal life. So, this research can be an eye-opener. Thus, people should take efforts to cut down on alcohol if they feel they are going overboard.