This holiday season, “Diet the Keto way” to melt that extra fat off your body. This low carb and high on healthy fat diet helps to bring the body in ketosis. The diet helps to achieve lose weight by placing the body in a metabolic state called “Ketosis”. When the body’s reserves fall short on “glycogen” (basically sugar) then our body to meet the energy requirements, start converting fat into ketones. These ketones are produced by the liver and are used as energy. People following the diet can enjoy the foods like avocado, yoghurt, chicken, fatty fish, full-fat milk and cheese.

Following are a few benefits and downside of the diet:

1 Improved ability to focus

The blood sugar levels tend to get affected when carbs get used by the body as energy. In the long run, the brain finds it to remain focused due to the low carb intake. Therefore, when the ketones are used as consistent energy source, it becomes easy for the brain to focus for long easily. Eventually leaves the person feeling more active and alert.

2 Weight Loss:

Keto diet is a quick way of losing weight as it derives energy by burning fat directly which is very difficult to achieve. The diet includes a moderate amount of proteins to help keep the body to feel fuller for a longer period.

3 Type 2 diabetes

The keto diet eliminates sugar (baked stuff, chocolates, and sweetened beverages) from the diet and therefore helps to regulate the blood sugar levels required by the diabetes patients who suffer from increased production of insulin.

4 Limiting junk and processed foods

Ketogenic diet cuts the consumption of unhealthy and processed fats by eliminating junk and processed food articles from the diet.

Following are the downsides of the diet:

1 lack of crucial nutrients

Many of the vital nutrients are missed upon; fibre, vitamins, carbohydrates and minerals from your diet when following a ketogenic diet. With good nutritional value beans, whole grains, legumes and many healthy fruits and vegetables are compromised from the diet structure.

2 Digestion related problems

The lack of fibre in the diet structure increases the chances for people to face digestion issues. Problems like constipation, diarrhoea, and irregular bowel syndrome also. Fibre enables the smooth functioning of the digestive system.

3 Difficult to maintain

The ketogenic diet can make you crave for different food articles making it difficult to sustain it for a longer period.

4 Reduced electrolytes

Keto diet tends to reduce the electrolytes and fluids in the body. Increased urination leads to a reduction of important electrolytes like magnesium, sodium, and potassium. As a result, people chances of suffering from injury and kidney stones increase.