Water is the same everywhere, we all have this general notion. It has always been considered as being tasteless, transparent and colourless. But, we should know that nowadays there are varieties of water available in the market. Different types of water include carbonated water, alkaline water, normal tap water, protein water and mineral water, etc. And they are all said to be loaded with health benefits, this is like the latest fad. So, here we have mentioned different types of water, and about their benefits.

Alkaline Water

Alkaline water is popular due to the immense health benefits. Though it tastes bitter the pH level is slightly higher than the normal water. But it reduces the viscosity of the blood, thereby lowering the occurrence of blood pressure and heart disease. It also nullifies conditions like acid reflux.

Carbonated Water

Carbonated water is made by passing carbon dioxide through water under pressure. Later, this carbon dioxide is later released from the water in the form of fizz or bubbles. It is often referred to as sparkling water. However, this water doesn’t have any specific health benefit, but it is better than soda.

Normal Tap Water

The normal tap water is easily available everywhere. It is environment-friendly as it comes with no plastic packaging. And you can add natural flavours according to your taste.

Mineral Water

Mineral water is bottled water and it contains necessary minerals like potassium, calcium, or magnesium. These minerals are essential for your body.

Protein Water

Protein water contributes to your daily intake of protein, it is like a flavoured drink. To boost hydration level immediately after a work-out one can have protein water. It is easy to consume and it increases your intake of amino acids.