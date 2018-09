Is your sedentary lifestyle making you gain weight? Did you notice that fat in your upper abdomen? Do you find it difficult to do your real-world activities with ease? Then, read this!

The accumulation of visceral fat in the upper abdominal region, leading to an increased waist size can be called as upper abdominal fat or obesity. A fat that lies between your abdominal walls and organs is known as visceral fat. This can be due to the lack of physical activity, faulty eating habits and that annoying stress. But, understand the causes of upper abdominal weight gain and take the necessary precautions.