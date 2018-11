That soothing shower is known to relax people by destroying their stress. A shower can calm you down and you might feel active and energetic after a long day. But, according to these findings of the study, you may fall ill after that shower. We are not kidding here! Read on to know more about this.

There’s something in your shower which could harm you – the slime clinging to the shower head. Yes, you have heard it right! Reportedly, according to the researchers at the University of Colorado, the biofilm clinging to the showerhead can have mycobacterium – which can invite lung disease. It’s unusual, but the bacteria appears to be tied to cases of NTM lung disease, which leads to chronic lung infections which can last for months and can cause a cough, fatigue and unexplained weight loss. This can make your life miserable. You will find it difficult to do your daily activities. It can snatch away your peace by taking a toll on your well-being.

Reportedly, the researchers DNA tested showerheads in America and Europe and observed that the areas with high levels of mycobacteria roughly matched areas in America where NTM lung disease is most prevalent. Households with municipal tap water (rather than well water) had more mycobacteria, as did households with metal showerheads, revealed the research.

This study was published in the journal mBio and according to study lead author Matthew Gebert, the bacteria in the showerheads follow some interesting geographic trends and can be changed by our water source and water chemistry. Bacteria are found in showerheads and other water distribution systems. Even though most of these bacteria are harmless, some can lead to lung infections.

According to Gebert, people shouldn’t throw away their showerheads, just they should clean them every day. Because many of us are likely to tolerate mycobacteria and not get sick from it. So, see to it that you clean your showerheads from time to time.