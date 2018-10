You can opt for hot beverages to get rid of a runny nose. © Shutterstock

Finding it difficult to concentrate on your work due to your runny nose? Is your runny nose robbing your sleep? Then you shouldn’t fret anymore, we tell you how you can tackle it with these natural solutions. Don’t forget to try them! You can go for ginger: It has antioxidant properties that can cure a host of ailments. It also has antiviral and antifungal properties that can banish your runny nose. You can sip on ginger tea or add some salt to the ginger and eat it.

It has antioxidant properties that can cure a host of ailments. It also has antiviral and antifungal properties that can banish your runny nose. You can sip on ginger tea or add some salt to the ginger and eat it. You can go for a hot shower: If you want to get rid of a runny nose quickly then try a hot shower. Just like a hot tea, a shower’s spray can alleviate a runny and stuffy nose. Place your face directly in the steam and spray of the shower and see the magic! You will feel relaxed and relieved.

If you want to get rid of a runny nose quickly then try a hot shower. Just like a hot tea, a shower’s spray can alleviate a runny and stuffy nose. Place your face directly in the steam and spray of the shower and see the magic! You will feel relaxed and relieved. You can go for hot teas: Hot beverages like tea may be helpful. This is because of their heat and steam, which open have anti-inflammatory and antihistamine herbs like chamomile, ginger, mint and so on. You can also make a cup of hot herbal tea and inhale the steam before sipping on it. Furthermore, you will also be able to soothe your sore throat with the help of these teas.

Hot beverages like tea may be helpful. This is because of their heat and steam, which open have anti-inflammatory and antihistamine herbs like chamomile, ginger, mint and so on. You can also make a cup of hot herbal tea and inhale the steam before sipping on it. Furthermore, you will also be able to soothe your sore throat with the help of these teas. You can go for eucalyptus oil: It has antiviral and antimicrobial properties and can help you to deal with the cold. Also, it has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties and can provide you that much-needed relief from your runny nose. You can dab a few drops of eucalyptus oil on your handkerchief and inhale it to get rid of a runny nose.

It has antiviral and antimicrobial properties and can help you to deal with the cold. Also, it has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties and can provide you that much-needed relief from your runny nose. You can dab a few drops of eucalyptus oil on your handkerchief and inhale it to get rid of a runny nose. You can go for turmeric: Turmeric powder is jam-packed with antiviral, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties and can loosen the mucus. Hence, you will feel better. So, just soak that magnificent turmeric powder in a small bowl of linseed oil, and inhale the smoke emitted.