GERD is a digestive disorder that affects the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), the ring of muscle between the esophagus and stomach. © Shutterstock

It’s understandable if you crave for fried foods, alcoholic beverages, coffee or chocolates. But, do you know that these kinds of dietary and lifestyle choices may contribute to GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease)? Yes, that’s true!

GERD, a digestive disorder that affects the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), which is a bundle of muscles at the low end of the esophagus. It causes continuous flow (back and forth) of stomach acid in the esophagus. resulting in frequent heartburn, difficulty swallowing, coughing, wheezing and/or chest pain.

And, GERD can result in serious health issues like esophageal ulcers and increased risk for esophageal cancer, if left untreated. Moreover, some of the major contributing factors to the GERD are smoking, being overweight, alcohol consumption, overeating, or having a dysfunctional valve that connects the esophagus to the stomach.

If you are witnessing any of these symptoms or all of that, visit the nearest hospital where you have to go through the test like Upper Endoscopy, that examines the inside of your esophagus and stomach to look for inflammation or damage.

Doctors generally recommend lifestyle and dietary changes in the treatment of GERD. You can do favour to your stomach by keeping yourself away from rich fatty and acidic foods. The treatment also differs from person to person. Some may get relief with the over-the-counter medication like antacids. However, others may require prescription drugs. Therefore, it is very important to be familiar with your reflux “triggers. Also, keep a check on your food intakes.