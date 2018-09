Do you often find it difficult to hold on your pee? Do you feel a burning sensation down there after eating some foods? Do you make continuous trips to the loo? Are you feeling embarrassed about it? Don’t fret, we will brief you about the foods which can be the main culprits and take a toll on your bladder.

A sudden and a frequent urge to urinate is called an overactive bladder. It can be annoying and can hamper your social life. There are numerous factors which can lead to overactive bladder like smoking, faulty food habits and so on. also, there are certain foods which can cause overactive bladder through the foods can vary from person-to-person. So, be mindful about the foods which can be problematic for your bladder.