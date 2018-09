Kiwifruits, the delicious green fruits from New Zealand, have become popular across the world because of their unique and delicious flavour and soft texture. But did you know that kiwifruits are also packed with essential nutrients like vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants? About one cup of sliced kiwi will give you 164 mg of Vitamin C. Here is how kiwifruits are great for our body.

1) IBS: A study published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2010 by Taiwanese researchers says that eating two kiwifruits per day can substantially improve bowel function in adults diagnosed with Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). In the study, the patients, after four weeks of consuming kiwis, reported that they spent lesser time on the pot and were able to pass stools with relative ease. IBS is a recurring stomach ailment with multiple symptoms like abdominal pains, bloating and constipation or diarrohea.

2) Asthma: Did you know, eating kiwi can help in dealing with asthma? Kiwi is rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C has been found to reduce wheezing and other respiratory problems in asthma patients. Scientists suggest that it reduces inflammation caused by allergic reactions in the respiratory system. Kiwifruits are also great for increasing immunity of the body.

3) Indigestion: According to research, the kiwifruit has enzyme actinidin which can enhance gastric digestion. Kiwi can break down food protein that can be particularly hard to digest in comparison to other foods.

4) Anaemia: The vitamin C in kiwis is very beneficial to anaemics. Vitamin C-rich foods like kiwi are loaded other vitamins and minerals that ups the red blood cell count in the body. Vitamin C also helps increase the haemoglobin level and helps in absorption of iron.

5) Skin and hair: Kiwifruit is one of the best foods for your skin and hair. Eating kiwifruits regularly can give you smooth, clear and glowing skin and strong hair.