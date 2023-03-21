Kirron Kher Health Update: Actress-Turned Politician Tests COVID-19 Positive

After being diagnosed with blood cancer in 2021, Lok Sabha member and veteran actress Kirron Kher suffers from a deadly, dangerous disease. Kher herself has informed about her health update through Twitter.

Kirron Kher Tests Positive for Covid-19: Anupam Kher's wife and actress, Kirron Kher, has been working in Bollywood for many years, and apart from this, she is also an MP. The actress had been in discussion about her illness for some time when she was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2021. Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which underwent a prolonged treatment, and the actress defeated cancer. Now, the actress has been diagnosed with another dangerous and deadly disease, the news she gave on her social media. The fans are concerned about her health and praying for her speedy recovery. Let's understand what happened to the actress and what information she gave.

Kirron Kher Tweets On Social Media

You can see that Kirron Kher has given everyone the news of being covid-positive through Twitter. The actress writes- I have got the test done, and I have got Covid. So whoever of you have met me recently, please get yourself tested. On this tweet of Kirron Kher, messages of 'Get Well Soon' have started coming from her followers.

Kirron Kher Tests COVID-19 Positive After Cancer

After multiple myeloma, now Kirron Kher has got covid-19. The actress herself has said she has become corona positive and isolated herself. Hearing this news of Kirron Kher, her fans have become very worried for her because the actress has also been a cancer patient, so her immunity will be further pared.

Conclusion

Although at present, Kirron Kher is a BJP MP, she won the Chandigarh Assembly constituency in the 2019 elections. A few days ago, Satish Kaushik, a close friend of Kirron Kher's husband and actor Anupam Kher, passed away, due to which the entire industry, including Anupam and Kirron, is quite disturbed. Anupam Kher was in Delhi when the actor suffered a heart attack and died.