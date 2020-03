As India is under a lockdown due to coronavirus, you can hardly step out, forget taking long walks in the parks or hitting the gym. But these shouldn’t take a toll on your fitness levels. You can stay active and fit even while staying indoors. These days, social media is full of different workout challenges and trends urging people to stay active. Our Sports Minister’s skipping rope challenge is an addition to the list. Yes, Kiren Rijiju shared a video where he is seen rope skipping. He also appealed everyone to practise this fun workout at home and promote the #FitIndiaMovement.

Taking inspiration from his video, actress Shilpa Shetty also uploaded a video where her husband Raj Kundra is seen taking the rope skipping challenge. She captioned her video saying, “Here’s @rajkundra9 demonstrating how one doesn’t need any extensive equipments to stay fit! Just a minute of skipping (even the regular kind😹) works. So, pick up your skipping ropes and buss ek minute tak, #SkipKarona. Let’s add some cheer in each other’s lives in our own little way. Pakad rope aur India ko jod! Iss social distancing ke environment mein, aaiye fitness ke zariye dilon ko connect karein. Don’t forget to tag @kiren.rijiju and me in your videos! Let’s get #FitIndia, even in these tough times.”

Now, the question is, why is everybody so enthusiastic about rope skipping? Apart from being fun, it comes with a plethora of health benefits.

Improves consciousness and coordination

Skipping rope can actually improve your muscle coordination as it makes you concentrate on your feet and hand simultaneously. Since this workout comes with different tricks like using one leg while jumping or putting one foot at a time, you become even more coordinated.

Increases muscle strength

Jumping rope is one exercise which not only improves your coordination but also improves your muscle strength. It also helps in reducing the chances of injury between your ankle joint and foot.

Burns more calories

Compared to cardio workouts like jogging, rope skipping rope is a better calorie burner. According to experts if you jump rope vigorously for an hour, you might be able to burn 1300 calories!

Improves your heart health

Skipping role is considered as a crucial form of workout in order to increase your heart and lung health. If you want skipping to have a positive impact on your health, then practising it at least 3-5 times in a week is a must.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus.