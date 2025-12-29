Kiran Rao Hospitalised For Appendix Surgery, Jokes About Her ‘Kim Kardashian Moment’ After Procedure

Kiran Rao was hospitalised for appendix surgery and shared a funny 'Kim Kardashian moment' after doctors removed a 12 mm appendix through a catheter. Health update inside.

Kiran Rao recently had fans concerned after sharing that she was hospitalised for appendix surgery. However, staying true to a witty and lighthearted personality, Kiran turns the health update into a humorous movement by calling it her own Kim Kardashian movement. She has always been known for her social media presence, reassured fans that she is recovering well, and now is now in good health. Her post quickly went viral on the internet, sparking recovery, and explaining why the procedure is more common than many realise.

Kiran Rao's Health Update

Kiran Rao revealed that she underwent an appendectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the appendix. She shared a post on instagram from the hospital, Joking about having a kim kardashian moment, referring to the minimally invasive nature of the urgery and the tiny incision used to remove the appendix. Her light-hearted take helped calm fans who were worried about her health and also brought attention to modern surgical techniques that allows faster recovery and less discomfort.

Watch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Rao (@raodyness)

What Is Appendix Surgery?

Appendix surgery, medically known as appendectomy, is performed to remove an inflamed appendix a condition called appendicitis. Appendicitis can cause severe abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting. If it is not treated time, the appendix rupture, leading to serious complications according to doctors appendicitis is a medical emergency, and surgery is often the safest and the quickest treatment option. Nowadays appendectomies are performed using laparoscopic methods, which involve small cut and quick healing Similar what kiran-rao experienced.

What Is Laparoscopic Appendix Surgery?

Laparoscopic Appendix surgery is a minimally procedure where surgeons remove the appendix using small instrument and a camera. This method results in:

Smaller scars

less post surgery pain

Shorter Hospital stay

Faster return to daily activites

kiran rao reference to a kim kardashian moment highlights how such procedures leave minmally visibile marks, making recovery smoother both physically and emotionally.

You may like to read

TRENDING NOW

Appendix Surgery Recovery Time

Recovery after appendix surgery depends on the type of procedure and the patient overall health. In most laparoscopic cases, patients can return within 24 to 48 hours full recovery usually takes one to 3 weeks. Patients are advised not to lift heavyweight, follow follow a light diet initially, stay hydrated.