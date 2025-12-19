King Charles, Queen Camilla Step Out Together For First Time Since His ‘Good News’ Cancer Update

King Charles Health Update: Following the British Monarch's announcement of 'good news' on December 12 regarding his cancer diagnosis, King Charles and Queen Camila stepped out together for the first time in public view on December 18. The Royals hosted a celebratory Royal reception in their first joint appearance to celebrate the return of HMS Prince of Wales from Operation HIGHMAST at St James's Palace in London.

King Charles 'Good News'

On Friday, the Monarch of the United Kingdom revealed that his doctor has reduced his cancer treatment in 2026, which he described as a 'blessing' and testament to remarkable medical advances. In his television broadcast, King Charles said, "I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year."

"This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the fifty per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives," he continued.

A special message from The King, in support of Stand Up To Cancer. As part of this year's @SU2CUK campaign, @CR_UK and @Channel4, with support from the @NHS, have launched a nationwide Screening Checker to help people find out which cancer screening programmes they are pic.twitter.com/K5kSQ0Utx3 The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 12, 2025

King Charles Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles was diagnosed with a certain form of cancer in February 2024, after 17 months of his crowning ceremony on 8 September 2022. Recently, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that the British Monarch is receiving well over the weekly treatment which was started since the palace announced his undisclosed cancer diagnosis last year.

The spokesperson said, "His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase. This position will be continuously monitored and reviewed to protect and prioritise his continued recovery."

According to reports, at the time of King Charles' cancer diagnosis, his wife Queen Camilla was sceptical about letting her husband share with the world about his illness. A leading media outlet reported, "It can now be revealed that when The King learned he had cancer nearly two years ago, his wife initially believed his diagnosis should remain private, as she feared the toll public scrutiny of held my take on his recovery." A royal insider confirmed The Queen was allegedly worried becuase "once the door on it had been opened, it could never be closed."

Buckingham Palace Confirmed King Charles Illness

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," At the time, Buckingham Palace stated.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

