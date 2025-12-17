King Charles Health Update: Queen Camilla Feared For British Monarch's Physical Condition, Wanted His Cancer Details Hidden

King Charles Health Update: Queen Camilla allegedly did not want the British Monarch to tell anyone about his diagnosis nearly two years ago.

Queen Camilla’s Health Struggles Revealed: Inside the Royal Couple’s Battle Amid King Charles’ Incurable Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles Health Update: The Monarch of the United Kingdom delivered some 'good news' regarding his cancer diagnosis on December 12. He revealed that his doctor can reduce his treatment for cancer in 2026, which he described as a 'blessing' and testament to remarkable medical advances. The British Monarch was first diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February 2024, after undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate.

In his last television broadcast, King Charles said, "I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors' orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year. This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have made in cancer care in recent years."

Why Queen Camilla Wanted King Charles's Cancer Diagnosis Hidden?

However, Queen Camillaallegedly did not want King Charles to tell anyone about his diagnosis nearly two years ago. Despite her unwavering support for her ailing husband, media reports claim that the Queen of England believed his diagnosis should remain private as she feared that the toll of public scrutiny could have a negative impact on his recovery.

A leading media outlet reported, "It can now be revealed that when The King learned he had cancer nearly two years ago, his wife initially believed his diagnosis should remain private, as she feared the toll public scrutiny of held my take on his recovery."

A royal insider added that The Queen was allegedly worried that "once the door on it had been opened, it could never be closed."

But despite feeling unsure about the The King's decision to share with the world about his cancer battle, a royal source told the media, "Both of them now unequivocally think that being so open has been hugely positive - positive for public engagement with raising awareness around cancer and also personally for him in terms of how public good has come from personal misfortune."

You may like to read

When Did King Charles Found About His Cancer?

King Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, became the United Kingdom's King after the death of his mother on 8 September 2022. Unfortunately, following 17 months of his crowning ceremony, King Charles was diagnosed with a certain form of cancer following a surgery for benign enlarged prostate.

At the time, Buckingham Palace stated, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Since sharing his diagnosis with the world, King Charles has embarked on hundreds of official Royal engagements, after he initially suspended public appearances for about two months.

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.