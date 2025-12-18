King Charles Health Update: One Thing British Monarch Was ‘Adamant’ About As His Cancer Treatment Began At London Hospital

King Charles has been open about his physical condition from the time he was first diagnosed with a certain form of cancer in 2024, following a surgery for a benign enlarged prostate. The British Monarch recently delivered 'good news' about his treatment that could be reduced in 2026. He revealed in his latest television broadcast, "I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors' orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year. This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have made in cancer care in recent years."

King Charles Was Adamant About

However, one thing that drew attention amidst his recent television broadcast was his approach to his health battle. A leading media outlet revealed that when he first began his cancer treatment, King Charles insisted on being driven to and from hospital in the state Bentley. The outlet stated, "When his treatment began at the private London Clinic, he insisted he be driven to and from hospital in the state Bentley for the first few weeks, its unusually large windows ensuring he was visible to the public as he left Clarence House or Buckingham Palace."

It is also reported that Queen Camilla did not want her husband to share his diagnosis with the public. The media stated, "His wife initially believed his diagnosis should remain private, as she feared the public scrutiny may take a toll on his recovery." Additionally, "once the door on it had been opened, it could never be closed."

Aide Recommended 'Low-Key' BMW Official Care, King Charles Refused

The media outlet notes that when an aide suggested a discreet option to keep his cancer treatment away from the public view, The King refused. "Aides had suggested a more discreet option a 'low-key' BMW official car or a vehicle with blacked-out windows from the royal fleet but the King was adamant that even if he looked under par some days, he would not hide away from public view," the media outlet explained.

When Was King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer?

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer after 17 months of his crowning ceremony in 2022. At the time, Buckingham Palace stated that after subsequent tests healthcare professionals had identified a form of cancer in the British Monarch. It states, "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

