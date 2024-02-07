King Charles Cancer Diagnosis: What Does The Monarch Eat Every Day?

According to news reports, the king appears to follow a rigid diet and exercise routine. In a list of 70 facts released by Clarence House in 2018 to mark the then-Prince Charles' 70th birthday, it was revealed that he does not eat lunch. The 75-year-old eats only two meals a day.

The world is in shock ever since UK's Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer that will have him postpone his public-facing duties. "During the king's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the official statement read.

It further noted that the monarch -- who took the throne following the death of his mother and Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II -- is "grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention". "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement read.

Throughout his life, Charles -- who is the oldest British monarch to ascend to the throne -- has prioritised his health, despite several injuries from his polo-playing days and two coronavirus infections. The Independent quoted former royal correspondent at The Telegraph Gordon Rayner as saying that the king thinks of lunch as a "luxury" that interferes with his busy schedule. His former press secretary Julian Payne was also quoted as saying, "An early lesson I learnt when out on the road with him was to have a big breakfast or bring a few snack bars with you to keep you going. The working day is pretty relentless. Beginning with the radio news headlines and a breakfast of seasonal fruit salad and seeds with tea."

It is believed that Charles, father to Prince William (next in line to the throne) and Prince Harry, prefers to eat homemade bread with "nutrient-rich flours such as rye and spelt", along with eggs and side salads with each meal. Reports suggest that his favourite food is coddled eggs that have been cooked for just two to three minutes. He likes to mash them into a mayonnaise texture.

An interview with the BBC in 2021 revealed that Charles does not eat meat and fish two days every week. He also avoids dairy foods on one of those days. In fact, when he was crowned, Buckingham Palace posted a listing for a "live-in vegan chef" to prepare his meals. The king stated that the reason he practises intermittent veganism is so that it can help the environment. Additionally, he also does not consume meat sourced from factory farms.

As far as his exercise routine is concerned, Charles is believed to do the "Royal Canadian Air Force's five basic exercises", referred to as the '5XB plan' -- designed for pilots who can exercise without a gym -- twice a day. The Independent report stated that the 11-minute workout comprises "two minutes of stretches, one minute of sit-ups, one minute of back and leg raises, one minute of push-ups and six minutes of running on the spot, while doing 10 eagle jumps every 75 steps".

And, if this was not enough, Prince Harry mentioned in his memoir 'Spare' that his father is regular with headstands to manage chronic pain from polo injuries. The Duke of Sussex purportedly wrote that Charles performs these exercises every day wearing a pair of boxers and being "propped against a door or hanging from a bar like a skilled acrobat".

Queen Camilla also revealed that her husband is an "avid walker" and the "fittest man of his age" that she knows.