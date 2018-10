A group of researchers from the University of Sussex conducted a brain functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) on the brains of 1150 participants who ‘took kind decisions’ and found that the reward centre of the brain is indeed activated after an act of kindness. The study published in Neuroimage states that ‘there is something additive and special about giving when the only benefit is a warm glow.’ There is a difference, however, in the decisions you take out of kindness: strategic (when there is something to be gained) and altruistic (where there is no reward in store). This study differentiated the result between the two acts of kindness. An article published on the University of Sussex website states that the ‘reward areas of the brain are more active – i.e. use up more oxygen – when people act with strategic kindness when there is an opportunity for others to return the favour.’ In the case of altruistic kindness, ‘some brain regions (in the ‘subgenual anterior cingulate cortex’) were more active during altruistic generosity,’ which shows that being altruistic with no hope of gaining something in return is very unique.

In short, what motivates your act of kindness is as important as the act of kindness itself. If you are kind without any thought of reward in return, you are more likely to have this ‘ warm glow’ the scientists speak of. When you are kind because of some sort of self-interest, there is absence of activation of certain areas of the brain. Jo Cutler, PhD student and co-author of the study at the University of Sussex explained that there is a reason why sometimes a hug or a simple thank you is more valuable than say, money, in return for a job as money can make you ‘feel undervalued and less likely to help again.’