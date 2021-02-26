When a Kardashian talks about a healthy diet, people listen! After all, from Kim to Kourtney, the Kardashians have been successful in losing weight effectively. One of the Kardashian sisters, Kim Kardashian has shared her fitness secret yet again. Considered one of the fittest icons in the world, whatever Kim does instantly become a favourite among the fans. When she talked about her Keto diet a few years ago, the low-carb diet became a rage, now the Hollywood star took to Instagram to share the secret of her fabulously toned body. Hinting at her new-found love for this diet, she captioned the post, “Plant-based does a body good.” Also Read - Yogic Diet: Take the principles of yoga off the mat and bring it to the kitchen

Kim Kardashian is an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts who always like following their favourite celebrities and influencers to know what they are doing to get such sculpted bodies. If you too want to follow this diet, here is everything you need to know about this diet. Also Read - Weight loss recipes: 5 delicious smoothies to get rid of belly fat

Kim Kardashian Vouches For Plant-Based Diet, Know What It Comprises Of

For the unversed, a plant-based diet consisting of mostly plant-based foods with a no-animal source. While there is no one definition of a plant-based diet, you can add or eliminate the foods you want according to your preference as long as the diet you are eating are foods from plants. Along with fruits and vegetables, but also nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes, and beans.

Health Benefits Of Plant-Based Diet

A plant-based diet can have positive results if you stick to the basic principles of this diet, which are as follows:

Focus on whole, minimally processed foods

Limit or avoid animal products

Eat more vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, seeds and nuts, which makes for the majority of what you eat

Avoid refined foods like added sugar, white flour and processed oils

Manages Blood Pressure Levels

Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the most common health problems in the world. However, switching to a plant-based diet can help bring the risk down. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Hypertension found that people who were vegetarians are at a lower risk of developing hypertension as compared to people who eat meat.

Promotes Heart Health

Heart disease is the leading cause of mortality around the world. Several studies have shown that eating a healthy diet is essential to keep your heart health in check. A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology has found that people who ate a healthy plant-based diet comprising majorly of vegetables, fruits, whole-grains, legumes, and nuts were at a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Lowers The Risk Of Cancer

Research has shown that eating a plant-based diet may alleviate the risk of cancer. A large study showed that vegetarian diets were associated with gastrointestinal cancer. Another study found that people who followed a vegetarian diet were at a lower risk of colorectal cancer.

Brings Down The Risk Of Diabetes

Following a whole-foods, plant-based diet can be beneficial for your blood sugar levels. Diabetes is a common metabolic disease that causes high blood sugar. With diabetes, your body is unable to make insulin, which is a hormone that moves sugar from the blood into your cells to be stored. A study published in Cardiovascular Diagnosis and Therapy found that plant-based diets have shown to improve blood sugar control in people with elevated blood glucose levels.

Aids Weight Loss

Obesity is a silent epidemic that has affected every nook and corner of the world. Many studies have shown that eating a plant-based diet can help you lose weight. Not only does it help you shed extra kilos, but it also helps manage your weight in the long run.

Delays Cognitive Decline

Cognitive decline is a disease characterized by problems with memory, language, thinking or judgement. A study in Current Pharmaceutical Biotechnology found that diets rich in fruits and vegetables can help reduce or prevent cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease in older adults.

Here’s How You Can Get Started On A Plant-Based Diet

It can be a bit difficult to switch to a different diet, so here are some tips to help you start on a plant-based diet.

The first thing you need to keep in mind is that you need to eat a lot of vegetables at lunch and dinner

If you are a non-vegetarian, start eating smaller amounts to change the way you think about meat

Choose good fat such as olive oil, olives, nuts and nut butter, seeds, and avocados

Have a vegetarian meal at least one night a week that includes foods like beans, whole grains, and vegetables

Include whole grains such as oatmeal, quinoa, buckwheat, or barley in your diet

Eat more green leafy vegetables such as kale, collards, spinach, etc. as they are highly nutritious

Replace desserts with fruits like watermelon, apple and satisfy your cravings

Foods You Should Avoid On A Plant-Based Diet

A plant-based diet is all about eating foods in their most natural form. This means that heavily processed foods are excluded. Some foods that you need to avoid, including:

Fast foods like French fries, cheeseburgers, etc.

Avoid added sugars and sweets in all forms to avoid elevating your risk of developing health problems

Refined grains such as white rice, white pasta, white bread etc. should be avoided

Steer clear of artificial sweeteners, packages and convenience foods

Processed animal products should also be avoided

Takeaway

A plant-based diet is a way to celebrate plant foods and cutting back on foods like refined sugars and grains. The health benefits of eating a plant-based diet include decreasing your risk of heart disease, certain cancer, obesity, diabetes, and cognitive decline. So, if you wish to eat a healthy diet that boosts your overall health, here is one you can start with.