Kim Kardashian Lookalike Christina Ashten Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Post Plastic Surgery

Kim Kardashian's look-alike, Christina Ashten Gourkani, passed away at the age of 34. According to the initial reports, she suffered cardiac arrest post-plastic surgery.

Christina Ashten Gourkani, a popular OnlyFans model and Kim Kardashian look-alike has passed away at the age of 34. As per the initial reports, the model died of a sudden cardiac arrest after a plastic surgery procedure had gone awry. In a statement released Tuesday, April 25, the 34-year-old OnlyFans model's family confirmed she had died.

Sharing the tragic news, the family wrote: "In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31 am on 4/20/2023, our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line....Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying. A phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives."

Speaking to the media, Christina's family stated that informed that they rushed her to the hospital after she started feeling uneasy in her chest. Upon reaching the hospital, they were informed that it was a cardiac arrest and that Christina failed to survive it.

Her family also revealed that Christina's death is being investigated as a potential homicide, that resulted from a medical procedure. The family denied commenting anything about plastic surgery. ''Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to a medical procedure that took a turn for the worse,'' the family wrote in the statement.

This sudden tragic loss has left the online community in shock and disbelief, as fans mourn the untimely death of the 34-year-old model. The investigation into the circumstances that caused this sudden demise of Christina is ongoing, leaving many to wonder how safe are these procedures which people use in the modern era.

Canadian Actor Saint Also Lost His Life Due To Surgery

Christina is not the first model who lost her life to a medical procedure like plastic surgery. Earlier, a 22-year-old Canadian actor underwent 12 surgeries to look like pop star Jimin. Not completely satisfied with the results, he underwent another surgery. Due to some mistake during the surgery, his health deteriorated and he died. Speaking to the media, the grieving family members and friends Saint informed that he wanted a V-shaped jawline, so he underwent about 12 surgeries. In these surgeries, he wasted money like water but in the end, it took his life.

We spoke to experts to understand the side effects of plastic surgeries and the connection it has with heart health - the possible cause of death of Christina G. Here's what you need to know.

A cardiac arrest occurs when there is a sudden or abrupt loss of heart function, caused by a problem with the heart's electrical system.