Killer Plant Fungus Kills A Professional Plant Mycologist In Kolkata

Killer Plant Fungus Kills A Professional Plant Mycologist In Kolkata

A 61-year-old man died after getting infected by a killer plant fungus. Experts say this is the world's first case of a human getting infected by a plant fungus.

A 61-year old mycologist in Kolkata passed away after getting infected with a fungal disease that is typically known to affect plants, not humans. A report was published in The Journal Medical Mycology Case Reports by the doctors who are studying this case. As per the report, this man was suffering from symptoms like cough, fatigue, hoarse voice, difficulties swallowing and anorexia for about three months. After three months, he went to the hospital to consult a doctor. No other case like this has ever been recorded in the world.

Doctors stated that this man had no history of any other chronic illnesses like diabetes, HIV infection, renal disease, immunosuppressive drug intake, or trauma. He is a mycologist by profession and that meant he worked very closely with mushrooms, various types of plant fungi and also decaying materials. These were a part of his daily research work. As such, it is clear that he was in close contact with different types of fungi. Researchers stated in the report that plant infections can spread to humans when in close contact.

Chondrostereum Purpureum: The Plant Fungus

Researchers of Kolkata further explained in the report that the fungus he was infected with, "Chondrostereum purpureum is a plant fungus that causes silver leaf disease in plants, particularly those in the rose family. This is the first instance of a plant fungus causing disease in a human. Conventional techniques (microscopy and culture) failed to identify the fungus."

Treatment Provide To The Man

The fact that the man died due to fungal infection was clearly detected from macroscopic and microscopic morphology. However, they still are not sure about what the nature of infection was.

According to the doctors, an abscess was detected in the man's neck and was surgically treated to drain it. After conducting an x-ray, they were unable to detect anything abnormal and the patient was also given a course of antifungal medication. However, these did not help him.