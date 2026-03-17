Kiki Shepard, ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ Co-Host, dies at 74 due to heart attack: Doctor explains the worst triggers women face

Kiki Shepard, best known as the longtime co-host of the iconic TV show Showtime at the Apollo, has died at the age of 74. The cause of her death has been revealed. Read on to know all about it.

Kiki Shepard, ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ Co-Host, dies at 74 due to heart attack

Kiki Shepard, the co-host of the long-running variety show "Showtime at the Apollo," breathed her last on Monday. She was 74. According to the initial reports, she suffered a massive heart attack.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), heart attacks and strokes are usually acute events and are mainly caused by a blockage that prevents blood from flowing to the heart or brain. The most common reason for this is a build-up of fatty deposits on the inner walls of the blood vessels that supply the heart or brain. Strokes can be caused by bleeding from a blood vessel in the brain or from blood clots.

Born in Texas in 1951, Shepard attended Emmett Scott High School and later attended Howard University. During her time at Howard, she became a charter member of the D. C. Repertory Dance Company. In 1976, she performed at New York's Delacourt Summer Shakesperian Festival. She began her career in dance and theater before transitioning to television, where she became a recognizable and influential figure in entertainment.

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