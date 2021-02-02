In a shocking incident at least 12 kids were administered hand sanitizer instead of the oral polio vaccine drops at a Primary Health Centre in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district. The incident took place on Sunday during the polio vaccination programme carried out at Ghatanji's Kapsi-Kopari village in the district. Officials told IANS that the kids who were given sanitizers instead of the polio drops complained of nausea cramps and vomiting. All them aged between 1-5 years were rushed to the Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College & Hospital (VNGMCH) for treatment. They are now stable and may be discharged on Tuesday evening