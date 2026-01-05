Kidney Diseases On The Rise In India: 138 Million Affected, Hospitalisations Hit Alarming Levels - What's Behind The Alarming Surge?

The number of people living with CKD worldwide rose from 378 million in 1990 to 788 million in 2023. Here is what is happening in India and the causes behind the sudden surge in cases.

Kidney Disease In India: As per the latest data, in the year 2024, India saw a significant surge in kidney disease cases, placing a significant burden on the country's healthcare system. With the World Health Organisation (WHO) designating the disease under 'serious conditions', it is of utmost importance that we understand the condition and the various root causes that might have triggered the sudden surge in the numbers.

Rising Cases of Kidney Diseases In India: What Is Driving The Surge?

With this alarming statistic, where experts have cautioned that 40% of the total hospitalisation in the country were related to kidney ailments in 2024, it is high time to know why this condition is affecting so many lives in the country. The high number of cases underscores the growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, and related complications across different age groups.

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Parvati Ranjana, Endocrinologist at Namrata Hospitals, Kolkata, stated that the rising incidence is closely linked to factors such as diabetes, hypertension, unhealthy lifestyles, and limited access to early diagnostic care. Despite advances in medical treatment, delayed detection and high treatment costs continue to challenge patients and healthcare providers alike, making kidney disease a critical issue that demands urgent attention and preventive action.

India's Chronic Kidney Disease Burden Soars To 138 Million, Second Highest Worldwide

In another data set, gathered from 2023, we figured out that India had the world's second-highest number of chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients in 2023, with an estimated 138 million adults affected by the condition.

The Global Burden of Disease 2023 study, led by the University of Glasgow in collaboration with US and global health institutes, reveals that CKD cases have surged globally over the past three decades. The number of people living with CKD worldwide rose from 378 million in 1990 to 788 million in 2023. This means the global age-standardised prevalence of CKD in adults was 14.2%. Some regions are disproportionately affected - for instance, South Asia (which includes India) has an average adult CKD prevalence of 15.8%, among the highest in the world. Beyond its direct toll, chronic kidney disease also significantly amplifies the risk of cardiovascular disease. Impaired kidney function was linked to 11.5% of all heart-related deaths globally in 2023, ranking CKD as the 7th leading contributor to cardiovascular mortality.

What Happens In The Body When the Kidneys Stop Working?

The kidneys are a part of our renal health - the organs that help flush out waste from the body to keep it safe and healthy. Here is what happens within the body when the organ stops functioning properly:

Swelling in the legs due to excessive accumulation of fluid in the body. Frequent urination as the kidneys find it difficult to function normally. Dark coloured urine - normally happens when the fluid keeps getting accumulated for a longer period of time. Pain in the lower abdominal area - excessive pressure on the organ can lead to indigestion and pain. Change in eye-sight. Damaged kidneys can also lead to damaged retina or eye-sight issues - leaving your vision blurry and problematic.

How To Keep The Kidneys Safe And Healthy?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.

