Chronic kidney disease is the leading risk factor for hospitalisation from Covid-19 says a study of electronic health records. For the study the researchers examined the health records of 12971 individuals who were tested for Covid-19 within the Geisinger Health System in the US. Of this group 1604 were Covid-19 positive and 354 required hospitalisation. The team analysed the records for the association between specific clinical conditions including kidney cardiovascular respiratory and metabolic conditions and Covid-19 hospitalisation. Overall chronic kidney disease was most strongly associated with hospitalisation and COVID-19 patients with end-stage renal disease were 11 times more likely to