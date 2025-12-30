Khaleda Zia Dies At 80: First Female Bangladesh Prime Minister Dies After Battling Lungs And Heart Infection

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Khaleda Zia Death News: First female Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia, breathed her last on Tuesday. She was 80. A dominant figure in the country's politics for decades, Zia remained the key rival of Sheikh Hasina, the long-serving leader now living in exile in New Delhi after being forced to flee amid nationwide unrest in 2024
According to the initial reports, the Bangladesh PM died after battling severe lungs and heart infection.
Khaleda had been in a critical condition for months and was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Dhaka's Evercare Hospital.
She had been battling a range of serious health complications for years, including heart disease, liver and kidney problems, diabetes, lung ailments, arthritis and eye-related conditions. She had a permanent pacemaker and had previously undergone stent placement for cardiac issues.
Speaking to the local media, a close source of late Khaleda Zia revealed that since her return from London on May 6 after receiving advanced medical care, former prime minister Khaleda Zia had been undergoing regular check-ups at Evercare Hospital.
This is a developing news, more details are awaited...
