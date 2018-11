Keto diet, it’s trending these days. Isn’t it? Claiming to be better and more effective it is basically a diet high in fat and low in carbs. Also, ironically it is enough and supposed to be better for burning fat.

Following this diet or not following it entirely once own choice. However, if you are planning to follow Keto diet, then you might be interested in a device called the Keyto. Notably, it is a breathalyzer that tells if you are indeed keeping on track of your diet. This is done by measuring acetone in your breath which determines how well your body is burning fat. Interestingly, this metabolic state is known as ketosis, therefore the name of the diet.

Moreover, an accompanying app also comes with it, that will work with the device showing you your levels. This will clearly help you to keep a track of your progress throughout the week. This way, you can think of refining your diet if some day your levels are lower. Though, one cannot speak about its effectiveness or accuracy yet. However, it isn’t the first of its kind on the market.

But, it has managed to stand out from the competition through its mobile app along with individualized meal recommendations. Currently, the Keyto is on Indiegogo trying to raise funds. Therefore, if you are interested to learn more, head on over for the details.