Ketan Agarwal's grandfather passes away at the age of 71 after grandson's sudden demise in Pune Lohagad fort

Ketan Agarwal had died from injuries sustained after the fall at Lohagad Fort, near Pune, on June 18.

Ketan Agarwal's grandfather passes away at the age of 71 after grandson's sudden demise in Pune Lohagad fort

Ketan Agarwal Case: Devichand Agarwal, the grandfather of late Ketan Agarwal, who died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, breathed his last at 9:45 pm on Saturday, the family confirmed.

He was 71 years old and had been unwell since the loss of his grandson, dying due to cardiac arrest.

This is a breaking news, more details are awaited...