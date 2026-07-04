Ketan Agarwal's grandfather passes away at the age of 71 after grandson's sudden demise in Pune Lohagad fort

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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : July 4, 2026 11:43 PM IST
Ketan Agarwal Case: Devichand Agarwal, the grandfather of late Ketan Agarwal, who died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, breathed his last at 9:45 pm on Saturday, the family confirmed.
He was 71 years old and had been unwell since the loss of his grandson, dying due to cardiac arrest.
This is a breaking news, more details are awaited...