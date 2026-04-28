Kerala reports 5 suspected West Nile fever cases: Symptoms, spread, prevention and what you must know

Kerala reports suspected West Nile fever cases. Know key symptoms, how the virus spreads, simple prevention tips, and steps to protect yourself from mosquito-borne infections.

West Nile fever cases (Image: AI Generated)

Kerala has recently reported five suspected cases of West Nile fever, raising concerns about the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses during warmer and wetter months. Although health authorities are closely observing the situation, here's all you need to know about the disease in detail to keep people informed and safe.

What is West Nile fever?

According to Dr M. Sheetal Kumar, Consultant Physician & Diabetologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "The West Nile virus causes West Nile fever which is a viral infection. Humans are the first victims of this disease and the bite of infected mosquitoes, mostly of the Culex species. Birds serve as primary carriers of the virus and after feeding on infected birds, mosquitoes become carriers. Person-to-person transmission of the disease is not possible by casual contact. It is very rare, but it can be passed on through blood transfusion, organ transplantation, or between mother and baby in pregnancy."

Symptoms to watch out for

The majority of individuals infected with the West Nile virus fail to experience any obvious symptoms. Common symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Body aches

Fatigue

Skin rash

Swollen lymph nodes

Red flags of critical disease are:

High fever Stiff neck Confusion or disorientation Muscle weakness Seizures

How does it spread?

"The West Nile fever cycle of transmission entails the mosquito and birds. A virus is picked up by a mosquito when it bites a bird that has been infected. The infected mosquito may then infect humans or animals with the virus via successive bites. Humans are regarded as dead-end hosts, i. e., they do not play an important role in additional infection with the virus," the doctor added.

Treatment and prevention

No developmental antiviral treatment or vaccine has been developed so far to cure West Nile fever in humans. The majority of mild cases clear up by themselves with rest, fluids, and simple supportive measures. In serious cases, one can be hospitalised to be closely monitored and given supportive treatment.

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Prevention primarily aims at preventing the bites of mosquitoes and eliminating breeding sites of mosquitoes. The following are a few easy steps:

Apply mosquito repellents in the morning and evening in particular

Wear long-sleeved outfits

Install windows and door screens

Keep still water in and about your house

Put mosquito nets on when sleeping

Why is Kerala on alert?

The tropical climate of Kerala, coupled with the high levels of rainfall, provides the perfect environment where mosquitoes to breed well. Health officials tend to put up more surveillance thus in such times as a way of identifying and taming the outbreaks at early stages. Early detection of suspected cases helps prevent further dispersal and provides health care on time.

Although reporting of suspected cases might be alarming, a bit of awareness and preventive measures can go a long way in risk reduction. The prevention of West Nile fever is extensively done, and the majority of the infections are mild. However, being on the alert, particularly in mosquito seasons, is of great importance in safeguarding your family and yourself.

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