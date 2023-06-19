Kerala Reels Under Massive Dengue And Rat Epidemic Fever: 10 Things You Should Know

Kerala is shaken by a sudden outbreak of dengue fever and rat fever, which has already cost the lives of over 23 people in the state. As per reports, hospital beds in most of the areas are filling up fast with patients complaining of fever-related complications. "There is an increase in number of patients in all districts. Most of these patients have a high fever, body ache and other flu-like symptoms," an official was quoted as saying. He further added that, in the month of June, at least 1,43,377 people have been confirmed to be infected with fever in Kerala. There was one reported death.

As per data shared by the authorities, in the last month, a total of 3678 people sought treatment in government hospitals with dengue symptoms. Of these, 13 people have already succumbed. In addition to the usual symptoms of the disease, patients are also dealing with diarrhoea and tick fever complications. The growing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases is rapidly increasing in the state, leaving healthcare workers worried for the future." So far this year, 66 people have died with leptospirosis (rat fever) symptoms. Of these, 27 deaths were confirmed to be due to rat fever," said an official.