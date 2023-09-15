live

Kerala Nipah Virus Live Updates: Will Kerala Impose 'Lockdown' As Cases Continue To Rise? Check Details

Nipah Virus In Kerala Live Updates

Nipah virus live updates: With two deaths reported due to Nipah, Kerala is battling its fourth outbreak of the deadly virus.

Kerala Hit By 4h Wave of Nipah Virus: Kerala has increased control measures to curb the fatal spread after six Nipah virus cases were identified. The state requested an antibody on Thursday, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) delivered it. Additionally, a mobile lab was brought to ground zero so that the state could test samples.

In the Kozhikode district, the brain-damaging virus has killed two people and infected three more. To assess the situation and help the state administration in controlling it, a five-person central team has been stationed in Kerala.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest news about the Nipah Outbreak in Kerala.

LIVE UPDATES

