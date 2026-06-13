Kerala Nipah outbreak: Why India must strengthen disease surveillance, genomic monitoring and outbreak preparedness

Kerala is facing a twin health challenge with a fresh Nipah virus scare and a continuing Shigella outbreak in Wayanad with fresh cases being reported in other districts, prompting authorities to step up surveillance and preventive measures across the state.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 13, 2026 9:54 AM IST

Why Kerala Keeps Seeing High-Alert Infections — and What India Can Learn

The various cases of Nipah, Zika, and now Shigella that have occurred in Kerala underscore the significance of having a healthcare system wherein early detection and rapid response are among its primary attributes. Kerala's capability to discover these diseases earlier is an indication that it is capable of conducting effective surveillance, not that there is a greater prevalence of these diseases in the state.

What Can India Learn From Kerala's Disease Surveillance Model?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Asma Bibi, Chief of Lab at Neuberg Diagnostics, explained what the entire country can learn from the recent virus outbreaks in Kerala.

The lesson India should draw from the experiences of Kerala in dealing with diseases is that of including surveillance as part of the usual activities within the public health system rather than as a response to any outbreak. This means developing functional laboratory networks in all districts, implementing efficient sample referral systems, building effective coordination between hospitals and public health agencies, and exchanging relevant epidemiological data.

Shigella Outbreak in Kerala: The Growing Concern of Antimicrobial Resistance

A further take-away from the recent Shigella outbreak cases is the significance of bacterial pathogen surveillance and their antimicrobial resistance. Monitoring the antimicrobial resistance of the pathogen plays a critical role in choosing an adequate strategy for dealing with the infection and reducing the incidence of the emergence of resistance.

The other vital lesson from the recent cases is the need for adopting a one health approach in the form of integrating the surveillance system for humans, animals, and the environment. It is because several newly emerging infections have been associated with ecological change; hence, there is a need for an integrated approach in managing the threat of infections.

Considering the rise in the incidence of emerging and re-emerging infections, it becomes crucial for India to invest heavily in molecular diagnostic tools and genomic surveillance methods. Additionally, the establishment of a decentralized network of laboratories in India and training public health personnel will significantly enhance preparedness and response.

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