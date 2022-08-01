Kerala Confirms India's First Monkeypox Death To African Swine Flu Outbreak In Wayanad: Top Health Headlines of The Day

Monkeypox death in India to swine flu outbreak in Kerala, take a quick look at what made headlines today.

The Kerala Health Minister on Monday confirmed that the death of the 22-year-old UAE returnee was due to a monkeypox infection. This is India's first death due to the infection. On the other hand, Kerala's Wayanad has reported a sudden outbreak of the African swine flu, which has already taken the lives of over 22 pigs in the district. Take a quick look at what made headlines today.

India's First Monkeypox Death Confirmed

Kerala confirmed the first monkeypox death in the country on Monday. The 22-year-old Hafeez, who returned from UAE in July has admitted to the hospital with monkeypox symptoms died on Sunday. According to the reports, the government has listed 20 people who came in contact with the man. Speaking to the media, the officials said, "So far, there have been no reports of any primary contacts having any issues. However, the health officials are leaving nothing to chance and a high alert is on." Read the complete story HERE.

COVID-19 Rebound: Joe Biden Tests Positive Hours After Testing Negative

At a time when the United States is fighting COVID-1 resurgence and rising monkeypox cases, there are reports about COVID-19 rebounding. In a recent report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that all those patients who have received treatment with Paxlovid for COVID-19 are at high risk of developing back the symptoms after they are discharged from the hospital. Read the complete story on COVID-19 rebounding HERE.

Monkeypox Update: NYC Declares Public Health Emergency As Cases Surge

New York city has recently been witnessing a surge in monkeypox cases. Due the caseload, a public health emergency has been declared in the city. Officials have termed it as the current epicenter of the disease. Under the emergency the officials plan to issue orders under the city health code and amend the provisions of the code so that they can implement them to contain the spread of the infection. Read the complete story HERE.

India Logs 19,673 Fresh COVID-19 Cases And 47 Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

India is c currently witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. This includes both infections and fatalities. In the last 24 hours, the country has logged a total of 19,673 cases. According to the reports, India's COVID fatalities in the last one day touched 47. The overall number of COVID-related infections in the country is now 4,40,19,811. Read the complete story HERE.

African Swine Flu Outbreak In Kerala

Amid rising monkeypox scare in the states, Kerala on Monday reported an African swine flu outbreak. According to the reports, African swine flu cases have resurfaced in Kerala's Wayanad district and for the first time in the neighbouring Kannur. The first case was reported in Wayanad in the last week of July following which over 300 pigs were culled on two farms. This morning, fresh cases were reported in Wayanad, where 15 pigs suddenly died. Read more about swine flu HERE.

