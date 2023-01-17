Kerala Braces For COVID-19 Wave: Masks, Sanitizers, Social Distancing Back In The State For A Month

As fears of another COVID wave mount in India, the Kerala state government has re-implemented COVID safety precautionary measures in the state for a month, effective from Monday.

Amid the COVID resurgence in China, the USA, Japan, And South Korea, the Kerala state government has decided to bring back COVID restrictions in the state which were in place to contain the spread of the virus during the peak pandemic times. Below are the guidelines that are re-implemented in the state:

Everyone will have to wear masks in all public places, workplaces, and gatherings. Social distancing is compulsory in all the places Hand hygiene is important in containing the virus spread. Masks are compulsory even when a person is traveling in any type of vehicle (personal or state).

Keeping the idea of how important keeping the hands clean is when trying to protect people from the COVID-19 virus infection. The Kerala state government also directed shops, theatres, and organizers of various events to make proper arrangements and facilities for washing their hands and using sanitizers to ensure the safety of people from a potential virus attack.

The fresh order comes against the backdrop of the massive increase in the daily COVID-19 cases in China. According to the experts a fresh wave of the COVID-19 virus, primarily triggered by the Omicron BF.7 sub-variant is driving the cases in the state. "the fresh order shall remain in force in all parts of the state for a period of 30 days with effect from 12 January 2023," the fresh guidelines said.

New COVID Wave In India

In the year 2019, the highly lethal SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 virus infection hit the world, leaving billions of people infected. Right now, after two and a half years since the pandemic broke, the world is very much habituated to the behaviour of the virus -- it's a continuous mutation that gives rise to new variants, with more reformed features and better power to evade immunity provided by the vaccines are throwing fresh challenges to the nations which are seeing a resurgence of the infection. However, when it comes to India, the experts feel that the Delta variant which triggered the second ferocious COVID-19 wave in the country has been the worst phase of the pandemic, and a similar scene is not expected to be seen in the near future. Most of the people of the country are now immune to the virus infection, and vaccine doses.