Kerala Bans Egg Mayonnaise Serving Across All Eateries Amid Spike In Food Poisoning Cases

Mayonnaise or mayo is usually a mixture of oil, egg yolk, and an acid which is usually vinegar or lemon juice.

Recently a nurse reportedly died from a severe infection after consuming ordered food from a local eatery

The Kerala government has banned the serving of egg or non-veg mayonnaise in all eateries across the state. The announcement has come against the backdrop of a sudden spike in food poisoning cases that have resulted in safety officials raiding over 500 eateries across the state. The Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE) took the decision at a meeting. As per reports, only vegetable mayonnaise will now be served in bakeries and restaurants.

State Health Minister Veena George has also strictly directed food service providers to exercise extra vigilance in food packaging and serving. She has directed them to ensure that all food parcels must have a sticker mentioning the expiry date of the eatables. Also, as per the instructions, all food establishments should get registration and license and must work in compliance with the food safety standards.

As per reports, mayonnaise is often served along with many Arabic dishes in the state. Mayonnaise or mayo is usually a mixture of oil, egg yolk, and an acid which is usually vinegar or lemon juice. While ideally the eggs used to prepare the sauce must be pasteurized, as per reports, eateries producing the sauce in large quantities might overlook this step. This would result in people consuming eggs that might contain harmful germs.

Rising food poisoning cases in the state

In the past few weeks, Kerala has seen a sudden spike in cases of food poisoning incidents. Recently, a nurse at the Kottayam Medical College was admitted to a hospital after having rice and some barbecued chicken that she had ordered from a local eatery. She eventually passed away on January 2. The nurse had reportedly died from a severe infection that infected her internal organs. In another district, nearly 100 people fell sick after eating food at a baptism event. These incidents alerted the authorities and around 500 establishments had been raided by safety officials. As per reports, around 43 establishments have been shut on account of working without license and lacking in maintaining a desired standard of cleanliness.