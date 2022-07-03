live

'Keep Your Masks On, COVID Is Still Here: India Adds 17,092 New Cases in 24 Hours

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest data, the active COVID-19 cases in India rose to 109,568 on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, the country has logged a total of 17,092 new cases of the deadly coronavirus infection, taking the country's total tally to 4,34,86,326. According to the Union Health Ministry's latest data, the active cases rose to 109,568 on Sunday. Are these signs of an impending fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country? In a study, the IIT Kanpur scientists had predicted that India will see a surge in COVID cases and the onset of the fourth wave of the pandemic in June-July. However, experts have dismissed the predictions saying that the onset of a new wave will only happen when there will be another (new) more lethal variant of the virus.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 29 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 5,25,168. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

