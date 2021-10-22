Keep Following COVID Rules, Worst Is Not Over Yet, 100 Crore Vaccine Mark Is Only Safety Net: VK Paul Warns

On Thursday, India scripted history as the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100 crore milestone.

As India crosses the 100 crore vaccine milestone, NITI Aayog member, VK Paul while addressing the press on Thursday warned the countrymen that vaccines are the only safety net, the worst can still happen. "The worst is not over yet. We have created a safety net of 100 cr vaccinations but those who have not been vaccinated yet should come forward to get the vaccine to complete this safety net", said V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, in an exclusive interview with IANS.

Worst Is Not Over Yet!

Speaking about the possible third wave in the country, VK Paul said the country's vaccine milestone on Thursday has created a safety net, but the worst is yet to come. He also urged common people who are eligible for the vaccine to get the jab ASAP. "Those who have not been vaccinated yet should come ahead to get vaccinated and complete this safety net," Paul said.

Talking about what can possibly lead to the third wave in India, VK Paul said, it is only possible when there is a new COVID-19 variant and when people fail to follow the safety protocols. "The country is at a critical juncture right now. We have to accomplish a high vaccine coverage with the full 2-dose course. We need to remain vigilant and keep looking for new virus variants. The occurrence of the variants of concern is unpredictable. A dangerous new variant in any part of the world is a threat to all, and that is the real worry. It is the biggest unknown over which we have little control except to reduce transmission by all means. Our surveillance teams have to keep track of new variants, and our vaccine scientists and industry have to be ready to tweak the vaccines if required. In addition, the search for an effective drug that averts the progression of the early infection into the serious disease is an urgent need. This virus can only be defeated by scientific tools and products."

India Achieves 100 Crore COVID Vaccine Milestone

On Thursday, India scripted history as the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100 crore milestone. Modi hailed the vaccination landmark as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise, and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Addressing the media, PM Modi said, "To combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses. This achievement belongs to India, every citizen of India."

(With inputs from Agencies)

