Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Double Vaccinated, Negative RT-PCR Test Report And Other COVID Protocols At Their Wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be tying the knot on Thursday at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan.

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on Thursday. Final preparations are in full swing at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan which will host the much-talked-about wedding of VicKat (fondly called by the fans). While the fans are excited to see the pictures of the venue and the couple, there are certain restrictions that have been imposed keeping the current COVID scenario of the country in mind. According to the reports, from keeping the guest list short to making masks compulsory for all the attendees, the couple will follow all the safety COVID protocols at their marriage ceremony.

Reportedly, sanitizers and face masks have been kept at a distance of at least 50 meters in the lavish hotel where all the guests will be staying. The hotel rooms are also being sanitized every 24 hours to make sure the COVID safety protocols are being followed strictly.

All the guests at the marriage are also asked to either get fully vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus or come with a negative RT-PCR test report, to ensure no transmission of the virus during the marriage.

Apart from these safety measures at the wedding, keeping the guidelines in mind, the guest list consists of 120 people from the family and the Bollywood industry, and all these guests have been asked to follow all the COVID-19 protocols.

Last week, the district administration met to discuss security arrangements with hotel staff and the events company organising the wedding. The District Collector Rajendra Kishan was at the meeting as were Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh and Additional District Magistrate Suraj Singh Negi.

Rajendra Kishan told news agency PTI that guests have been asked to ensure they are fully vaccinated against COVID. Those who have not been jabbed will be required to show a negative RT-PCR test result. "As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses," Mr Kishan told PTI.

Omicron cases are currently on the rise in India, on Sunday, more than 17 people tested positive for the new variant, taking the country's total count to 23. The strain has been categorized under 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

(With inputs from Agencies)