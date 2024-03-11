Kate Middleton's First Appearance On Social Media After Abdominal Surgery: Timeline Of Her Recovery

Kate was treated at The London Clinic, the same place her father-in-law King Charles underwent a procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

For a while now, Kate Middleton had been missing-in-action. The senior member of the British royal family -- who was not seen in public for many weeks post her abdominal surgery whose details remain undisclosed -- finally shared an update about her health in a social media post. The Princess of Wales, who is married to Prince William, took to the couple's official Instagram account called 'The Prince and Princess of Wales' and shared a photograph of herself surrounded by her three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 that was shot by her husband. The four of them appeared to be happy, with Kate in particular, looking healthy. She appeared to be wearing a pair of jeans, with her two hands wrapped around Charlotte and Louis. George stood over her head hugging her from behind.

The caption accompanying the happy photo read, "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day." The text was signed off with a 'C', the initial for Catherine. It was shared on the occasion of Mother's Day, often called 'Mothering Sunday' in the UK on Sunday, March 10. The photograph marked the first time that a family shot taken by William, 41, has been issued to the public.

In January this year, the Kensington Palace announced that the 42-year-old Kate had a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic that was "successful". Per the statement she stayed at the hospital until around January 29, following which she returned home to continue her recovery. The initial statement suggested that she would be "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter", following medical advice. The statement also mentioned that the princess wishes for her personal medical information to remain private. The reason behind the abdominal surgery was not disclosed, but it appeared to be a non-cancerous issue.

Earlier this month, the princess was spotted for the first time since her surgery, when TMZ procured a grainy photo of hers sitting inside a car and being driven by her mom Carole Middleton on March 4. This was the first time in weeks that the senior royal was spotted since her last public appearance in December 2023, and amid swelling conspiracy theories surrounding her health and well-being.

On January 29, roughly two weeks after her surgery, Kensington Palace announced the princess had returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery there, with William also planning to postpone many royal duties so as to take care of the children.

As mentioned earlier, Kate was last seen in Christmas 2023 for church services. She appeared happy and healthy.