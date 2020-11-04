Karwa Chauth is an auspicious Hindu festival which is mainly celebrated in Northern India. It is a day-long nirjala (no-water) fast which is observed by the married women. During this festival married women fast for an entire day only to break it at night after observing the moon. Let us know a little bit more about the origin of Karwa Chauth and how you can keep safe and healthy fasting. The rituals and traditions The meaning of Karwa Chauth from the ancient books of traditions is giving Arghya to the moon using an earthen pot known as Karwa on the