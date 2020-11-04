Karwa Chauth is an auspicious Hindu festival which is mainly celebrated in Northern India. It is a day-long nirjala (no-water) fast which is observed by the married women. During this festival, married women fast for an entire day, only to break it at night after observing the moon. Let us know a little bit more about the origin of Karwa Chauth and how you can keep safe and healthy fasting. Also Read - Tips to fast safely during this coronavirus pandemic

The rituals and traditions

The meaning of Karwa Chauth from the ancient books of traditions is giving Arghya to the moon using an earthen pot known as Karwa on the Chaturthi of the Karthika month. It falls on the fourth day of the dark fortnight in the Kartika month each year. Though it is basically linked to the north Indian states, over the years fasting for Karva Chauth has become a fad throughout the country. However, some allow the ladies to have water, fruit juices, or certain food items. But mostly the traditional vouches for fasting without even drinking water. The fast commences with the sunrise and is broken after the moonrise. During the entire period, women on fast indulge in worshiping, listening to the story of Karva Chauth, and doing Karva Chauth prayers. If you are also keeping fast then this is the right place where you should be. While observing the auspicious fast you need to take care of a few factors to ensure you are not falling sick. Here are a few simple tips you should follow to stay healthy while you are fasting. Also Read - Intermittent fasting may make you lose muscle, not fat: Other side effects you cannot ignore

Simple things to keep in mind when ending the fast

The process of fasting can be a hassle if not done properly. However, with a few tips and tricks, you can avoid any kind of generic health obstacle such as fatigue, tiredness, or weakness that may accompany the fast. Also Read - Intermittent fasting is not for everyone: Should you choose this eating plan?

Avoid sugary items

Having sargi right before starting your Karwa Chauth fast is a ritual of this tradition but it is advisable to avoid any kinds of sugary items with sargi. Having sweets can give you hunger pangs later. Instead of having something that is rich in protein, like paneer.

Include dry fruits

When you are fasting, it is extremely important to keep in mind that your body needs some extra sources to regain energy. Having some dry fruits such as walnuts, almonds, dates, and figs can give you body essential fats and protein which will help your body to stay active throughout the day.

Keep yourself hydrated

Treat your body with plenty of liquids after breaking the fast. Hydrating the body after breaking the fast must be the topmost priority. Dehydration can lead to several health complications such as – dryness of mouth, lightheadedness, dizziness, and tiredness. If you don’t drink enough water just after breaking the fast, you might face dehydration after a point of time which can leave you weak and other health problems.

Avoid caffeine and tea

Planning to sip into a hot cup of beverage just after breaking the fast? Wait! You can harm your health by doing so. Having a hot cup of beverage just after breaking your fast can lead to the formation of stomach acidity. To avoid this, you can sip in coconut water, homemade chaas or buttermilk, some vegetable or fruit juice. This will help you to calm down your stomach while you are breaking your fast.

Karva Chauth is a symbol of love and dedication for Indian women. By implementing the above tips you can enjoy your day and have a healthy Karwa Chauth fasting. Stay healthy! happy fasting!