Karnataka Reports First Monkey Fever Death In 2026: How Deadly Is Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD)? All You Need To Know

After the news about the re-emergence of one of the deadliest viruses - Nipah or NiV, the country has now reported the first death of the year due to monkey fever, also known as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD). Read on to know more about this virus and the infection.

Monkey Fever Death In Karnataka: Karnataka has reported its first death this year due to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), commonly known as monkey fever. According to the reports, a 29-year-old man from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, who was undergoing treatment after testing positive for the virus infection, has succumbed to the infection at a hospital in neighbouring Udupi.

Talking about the patient, officials revealed that the patient had been suffering from fever since January 20 and was initially admitted to a local hospital before being shifted to Manipal's KMC Hospital on Sunday after his condition worsened. Reports suggest that blood tests later confirmed that he had contracted KFD, a tick-borne viral disease.

Health department officials described the case as unusual, noting that early detection of KFD typically leads to near-total recovery. Authorities said the infection was confirmed within a day of reporting symptoms, and the patient remained stable until a sudden deterioration a few days before his death, as per the report.

What Is Monkey Fever?

Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), commonly known as monkey fever, is a zoonotic tick-borne viral hemorrhagic fever endemic to southwestern India, caused by the Kyasanur Forest disease virus (KFDV).

The viral infection causes high-grade fever, severe headache, muscle pain, and bleeding, with a 3 5% fatality rate. Transmitted to humans via tick bites (typically Haemaphysalis spinigera) or contact with infected monkeys, it is not transmitted human-to-human.

Symptoms of KFD

Along with being highly lethal, experts say that KFD has an incubation period of 3 8 days, during which individuals may not show any symptoms. However, when symptoms start to appear, they often include:

High fever accompanied by body aches, and chills Persistent headache Severe muscle pain and joint ache - makign movement a huge task Feeling nauseous and dizzy Extreme tiredness, and fatigue. Red eyes, sometimes with conjunctivitis Bleeding from nose or gums in severe cases

Most people recover within 1 2 weeks, but severe cases can lead to hemorrhagic complications and death, as seen in this first reported fatality of the year.

Do We Have Vaccines For Monkey Fever?

With a vaccine still under development by the Indian Council of Medical Research, the state is currently relying on preventive measures such as DEPA oil, a tick repellent, to limit the spread during the ongoing season. Human trials for the vaccine are expected to begin in April, with availability projected next year,HT.com earlier reported.

